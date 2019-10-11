David Ortiz pranking Frank Thomas on FOX broadcast was awesome to see

David Ortiz returned to work last Friday as a postseason analyst for MLB on FOX.

But on Thursday night, the former Boston Red Sox slugger found a better way to confirm he's really back.

Please enjoy this 30-second clip of Ortiz pulling a classic prank on Frank Thomas by pouring vodka in his co-host's water bottle ... and cackling delightfully when Thomas takes a big swig.

"Get the party started early!" 😂@davidortiz with a prank to loosen up @TheBigHurt_35 for the show today! pic.twitter.com/zzm58kSJMQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 10, 2019

Yeah, that's the Big Papi we know.

Ortiz is four months removed from being shot outside a nightclub in the Dominican Republic, an incident that forced him to undergo multiple surgeries and spend extended time at a Boston hospital.

The 43-year-old gradually has returned to public life, though, throwing out the first pitch at an early-September Red Sox game and opening up about the shooting in a recent interview.

Ortiz certainly looked like his old self Thursday night, which is great for fans to see as the Red Sox legend gets back in his groove.

