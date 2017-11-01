David Ortiz has picked every World Series game wrong going into Game 7

By now you’ve probably heard of the World Series gambler who has picked the first six games of the Astros-Dodgers series correctly, earning a cool $14 million in the process. The antithesis of that person does exist, and his name is very familiar to all of us.

It’s former Boston Red Sox star and current FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz.

Though he hasn’t had millions of dollars riding on his picks made during the FOX Sports pregame show, it turns out “Big Papi” isn’t so good at the prediction game. As his colleagues reminded him after the Dodgers 3-1 win in Game 6 on Tuesday, he’s managed to pick all six games in this series incorrectly.

The most important thing to watch tonight: who will @davidortiz pick in Game 7? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ZLpqFpXQwP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017





We honestly don’t know which feat is more impressive or unlikely. Perhaps it’s equally so. The odds would have to be strongly against either happening a seventh time in a row, which is why the mystery gambler has reported decided to forego a pick in Game 7.

CONFIRMED by my most trusted source – Perfect World Series “Let It Ride” bettor NOT expected to bet Game 7 … Walking away w/his winnings! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017





We should also note this series has been basically a coin flip the entire way, with both teams winning games that seemed to favor the other and neither team letting a bad loss deter them in any way. Those who say there’s no momentum in baseball can point to this series as a classic example of anything and everything being possible day-to-day, inning-to-inning and even pitch-to-pitch.

However you see it, it’s not going to stop either from making a pick in Wednesday’s season finale. And it would seem Ortiz is feeling pretty good about his.