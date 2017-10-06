David Ortiz perfectly burns A-Rod after he picks Yankees to upset Indians

The Cleveland Indians are the favorites to beat the upstart New York Yankees in their American League Division Series, which began Thursday night in Cleveland. But you know who’s not picking the Tribe? A-Rod.

Before Game 1, A-Rod — the former Yankee who is now an analyst for Fox Sports — was asked on live TV to make his prediction for the series. He went with the Yankees in five games. It’s a little bit of a hot take, but not out of the question.

But you know who had a hot retort for A-Rod’s hot take? Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, A-Rod’s new teammate at Fox, who immediately quipped back:

A-Rod picks Yankees to beat Indians in 5 on Fox pre-game show. David Ortiz: "You gotta pick them because you're still on the payroll." — Big League Stew (@bigleaguestew) October 5, 2017





Yes, yes, that’s a good burn. And, it’s factual. At least the payroll part.

A-Rod retired last summer, but was still under contract for this season. So the Yankees gave him a job as a special advisor and a spring training instructor. No doubt his $21 million salary is more than most advisors and instructors get.

None of this, by the way, is to question A-Rod integrity as an analyst. The Yankees could very well win the series. And A-Rod has already proven himself a good and well-prepared broadcaster.

Rather, consider this a sign that having A-Rod and Big Papi on the same pre- and post-game show may quickly turn into TV gold for Fox. Ortiz and Keith Hernandez were added to Fox’s group of analysts after Pete Rose was nixed this summer. And based on early returns, we are very much here for A-Rod and Big Papi ribbing each other all postseason.

A-Rod and Big Papi in their playing days, on different teams. (AP) More

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz