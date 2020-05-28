Boston's Bash Brothers are reunited once again.

Former Red Sox stars David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez met up at a batting cage Wednesday to take some swings -- and Big Papi has the awesome proof.

Here's the selfie Ortiz posted of he and Ramirez (who has added a few gray hairs...) on Instagram:

According to Ortiz's Instagram story, it appears his teenage son, D'Angelo, also got in on the session.

D'Angelo Ortiz

The Ortiz-Ramirez crew likely were somewhere in South Florida at a batting cage operated by Gradum Baseball, which posted a 36-minute live interview of the two former Sox sluggers Wednesday on Instagram.

Ortiz and Ramirez spent five-plus seasons as teammates in Boston, winning two World Series titles together in 2004 and 2007 and representing one of the most feared 3- and 4-hitter combos in baseball. The duo racked up 10 All-Star appearances between them and both already are members of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Ortiz retired in 2016 and now works as a special assistant on the Red Sox' staff. (He appears to be in good health after being shot in the Dominican Republic last summer.) But the 47-year-old Ramirez still wants to play, recently expressing his desire to join Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2020.

What better way to train for a comeback than with an old friend and fellow living legend?

David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez meet up for nostalgia-filled workout session originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston