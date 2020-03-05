David Ortiz makes blunt request to Patriots as Tom Brady's free agency looms

If David Ortiz ran the New England Patriots, we wouldn't still be discussing where Tom Brady will play in 2020.

The Boston Red Sox legend attended Granite Telecom's annual "Saving By Shaving" charity event Thursday in Quincy, Mass., and fielded an inevitable question about Brady's pending free agency.

According to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, Ortiz's advice for the Patriots regarding their star quarterback consisted of three words.

David Ortiz on Tom Brady: "Pay the man!" pic.twitter.com/q0D9lecgou — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2020

Got that, Robert Kraft?

Ortiz has been consistent about wanting Brady to stay in New England; the former Red Sox slugger told NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry last month he can't see Brady playing elsewhere and noted the 42-year-old QB is worth whatever price he demands.

"There's two things you're never going to waste with Tom Brady: That's time and money," Ortiz told Perry. "This guy is money and this guy gives you the best effort."

Paying Brady obviously is easier said than done for a Patriots team with several factors to consider regarding its free-agent-to-be.

Brady and Bill Belichick have begun discussions, according to our Tom E. Curran, so maybe TB12 will show his head coach Ortiz's comments the next time they chat.

