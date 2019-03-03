David Ortiz gives amazing answer to question on copying Jason Witten, unretiring originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Don't expect David Ortiz to pull a Jason Witten.

The veteran tight end spent the 2018 NFL season as part of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast, but he recently decided to return to football and re-join the Dallas Cowboys. David Ortiz arrived to spring training in Florida this past week and was asked about copying Witten and unretiring, and the Boston Red Sox legend gave a simple response.

Check out his answer in the video below:

Is David Ortiz considering pulling a Jason Witten? pic.twitter.com/HNqba9URg7 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) March 2, 2019

This certainly was the expected answer from Ortiz, who no doubt is enjoying retirement after a Hall of Fame caliber career that saw him win three World Series with the Red Sox and hit 541 home runs.

Despite no longer being on the team, Ortiz does make an effort to be around the club at different points throughout the year, and he's very optimistic about the 2019 squad's chances of repeating as World Series champions.

