David Ortiz is no NFL insider.

But he knows what it's like to be a New England sports icon, and he can't see the region's brightest star just picking up and leaving.

In a 1-on-1 with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry from Radio Row in Miami on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox legend insisted Tom Brady won't leave the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason.

David Ortiz on Tom Brady: "He's the face of New England, he's the face of the Patriots, he's what we know." pic.twitter.com/qtaTODmauu — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) January 30, 2020

"That's not going to happen," Ortiz told Perry. "I can't even picture that in my head, TB just being somewhere else."

The Patriots would have to do some financial gymnastics to re-sign Brady, who carried a $21.5 million cap hit last season. But Ortiz believes bringing Brady back is worth whatever cost it takes.

"I think (owner) Robert Kraft is going to work things out with him," Ortiz told Perry. "You know that there's two things you're never going to waste with Tom Brady: That's time and money. This guy is money and this guy gives you the best effort."

Oh, and there's also that part of the 42-year-old quarterback bringing six Super Bowl titles to New England over a span of two decades.

"He's the face of New England! He's the face of the Patriots!" Ortiz continued. "He's what we know. So, I think he's going to be there next year again."

Ortiz was the face of the Red Sox for 14 seasons, winning three World Series titles in that span. He was a Boston icon who went out with a bang thanks to a stellar 2016 season.

But Brady's local legend is even larger than Big Papi's, and for that reason, Ortiz can't fathom him skipping town.

David Ortiz has a compelling reason why Tom Brady won't leave Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston