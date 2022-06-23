David Ortiz celebrates Gronk’s retirement with hilarious memory

With former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring on Tuesday, several prominent Boston sports figures extended their congratulations, including former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

Ortiz retired following the 2017 baseball season, marking the beginning of a changing of the guard in Boston sports. Ortiz was one of the greatest hitters in Red Sox history, recording 483 home runs and 1,530 RBIs. Those statistics are just a snippet of what he was able to bring to Boston, as he made an impact both on and off the field.

Ortiz congratulated Gronk on his retirement by posting a hilarious video of the two showcasing their musical talents in an ad for Dunkin’ Donuts.

When I hear my boy Gronk retiring I had to to bring this back from 2015 🤣🤣🤣 they should have us singing this on Super Bowl halftime show this year bro 👀😭 congrats @RobGronkowski on an amazing career and see you soon 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/FdLBBr9QJJ — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) June 22, 2022

If Gronkowski is looking for ideas to keep himself busy during retirement, a musical career would be intriguing to say the least.

