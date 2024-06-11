David Ornstein shares update on race for one of Chelsea’s main summer targets

Chelsea are set for another busy summer and have already identified a number of players to strengthen the squad, and journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on one of their key targets.

The Blues have already been busy since the season concluded, and have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new coach following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month.

The club have also secured their first signing of the summer with Tosin Adarabioyo arriving on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham to bolster the defensive options.

Ornstein provides Sesko update

Chelsea are reportedly targeting a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker, but it remains to be seen if the club add in all those areas.

Arguably the most important area to address is the striker as the Blues search for a regular source of goals and someone to complement and compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson did well in his first season scoring 14 Premier League goals, but if Chelsea are going to get back into the Champions League they need to add more firepower.

Sesko is expected to make a decision on his future soon.

The Blues held long term interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but decided against pursuing a deal due to cost and doubts over whether the Nigerian would suit their style of play.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is seemingly the main target but Chelsea face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature, and he is expected to take a decision on his future soon.

Ornstein has provided an update on the 21-year-old saying the belief among the English sides is that Arsenal hold the upper hand.

“The belief among the English sides is Arsenal hold the upper hand because they can offer Champions League football and stability under manager Mikel Arteta, two things lacking at Chelsea and United,” Ornstein told The Atheltic.

“But there is a very real possibility Sesko will opt to stay at Leipzig, that is more of a threat to Arsenal’s hopes than him electing to move elsewhere in the Premier League.”

At some stage a lack of Champions League football is going to start costing Chelsea in the transfer market, and if the Blues do miss out on Sesko the alternative options just aren’t of the same quality with the likes of Jhon Duran and Rodrigo Muniz linked.