David Ornstein reveals Erik ten Hag decision as INEOS complete Man Utd season review

Manchester United have reached a final decision on the future of Erik ten Hag after completing the end-of-season review.

David Ornstein reports Ten Hag will stay as Man United manager and will enter negotiations about extending his contract.

The Dutchman’s current deal with the Red Devils expires next summer, with an option to extend by another year.

There were major concerns over Ten Hag’s United future even after the FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

The club slumped to an unprecedented eighth-place finish in the Premier League, marking a nadir in their storied history within the league.

United were also knocked out in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Without their FA Cup victory, the club would have found themselves excluded from the European football landscape in the upcoming season.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford led the review process.

The club hierarchy looked at several alternatives, including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Kieran McKenna.

However, they have finally put an end to the speculations by backing Ten Hag.

This is great news for United supporters as the club could finally focus all their attention on the summer transfer window.

It would not have been easy to lure players without letting them know who would be the head coach of the side.

The next step for INEOS is to extend Ten Hag’s deal and give him confidence. The former Ajax manager also has a big task to complete.

The previous season was below-par for United and Ten Hag must make his team perform better in the 2024/25 season.