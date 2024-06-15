David Ornstein names the three positions Manchester United want to strengthen

Earlier this week, clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future finally landed, with INEOS’ season review culminating in the decision to keep the Dutchman in charge of the club.

It had been reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was considering all scenarios but Ten Hag will remain in charge and oversee this summer’s transfer window.

It’s one window they cannot afford to get wrong and David Ornstein, journalist and transfer specialist, has provided the lowdown on where United are looking.

It’s clear that Ten Hag will need to mould his side a certain way, with several first-team regulars expected to leave the club.

Raphael Varane has already confirmed that he will leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month and Casemiro is among the high-profile players with uncertain futures. The lack of depth in other areas also leaves Ten Hag vulnerable, as the 2023/24 season showed.

“They want a centre-back, they want a midfielder, they want a striker,” Ornstein told The Athletic FC Podcast, via Football365.

“So there’s work to be done, and now comes the moment where they need to crack on with that. We know they like Branthwaite.

“They wanted [Benjamin] Sesko, but, obviously, they were probably never at the front of the queue for him and he’s now staying at Leipzig, so they’ll have to look elsewhere.”

Signing a left-back may depend on Tyrell Malacia’s progress as he continues to undergo treatment for a serious knee injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2023/24 season. There are also question-marks over Luke Shaw’s fitness, with the England international only recently returning to training with his country, having not made an appearance since February.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has already emerged as United’s prime target at centre-back, with the Reds expected to make a second bid for the 21-year-old after an initial proposal was rejected out of hand by the Toffees.