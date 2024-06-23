David Ornstein exclusive says Chelsea now in for yet another new striker

David Ornstein exclusive says Chelsea now in for yet another new striker

Another day yesterday in the summer transfer market, and another new striker name linked with Chelsea as they continue their hunt for a new number 9.

Chelsea are trying to sign a new striker to come in and compete with Nicolas Jackson up top, and they have been linked with so many different strikers, and have even attempted to sign a few, I have actually lose count and cannot even remember half of them.

And it isn’t just Chelsea being randomly linked with names, it is clear that they are exploring SO many names and it is also clear that they have approached quite a few of them already. It makes you wonder why they are briefing all this to the media, perhaps they are doing it to get fan opinion? Who knows.

But the latest name to come out being linked to Chelsea via a reliable David Ornstein exclusive is Jonathan David of Lille.

Chelsea hold agent talks

David to Stamford Bridge?

Ornstein reports Chelsea have held talks with reps of Lille striker Jonathan David over a potential summer move.

The 24-year-old is high among multiple striker options for Chelsea apparently, and his contract running out in 2025 means that his fee is likely to be reasonable. However, there has been no approach to Lille yet, even though the report says there are good relations between the two clubs.

This seems strange that it’s been briefed seeing as it is just agent contact. This is what makes me wonder if it has been put out there to see fan reaction?

Chelsea have been linked with David for a long time now to be fair, so he’s clearly been one on the radar for a bit. Maybe it’s just another opportunity being sensed here by the club to get a cheaper striker in the door? At least he is a proven goalscorer!