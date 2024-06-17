David Ornstein confirms Wolverhampton Wanderers have hijacked deal for Man United target Pedro Lima



The reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers have won the race for Sport Recife star Pedro Lima despite interest in him from other Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were keen on pursuing a deal for the highly-rated Lima.

Since their arrival, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been keen on implementing a youth-driven transfer approach that emphasises signing youngsters with plenty of potential that can then be nurtured to develop into world-class superstars.

This new United transfer policy has been seen in the players the Red Devils are rumoured to be keen on signing this summer including Michael Olise, Marc Guehi, Archie Gray, Chris Rigg, Baylee Dipepa, Aaron Anselmino, Leny Yoro and Desire Doue, just to mention a few names.

Lima is another in this regard.

The right-back is a very technically gifted right-back who has shown that he is not afraid to go forward to help out offensively.

Despite being only 17, Lima has already made eight senior appearances for Sport Recife in the 2023/24 term. Sport Recife play in Brazil’s second division.

Chelsea were thought to be the Premier League side that were closest to securing Lima’s services.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even said that an agreement between Chelsea and Sport Recife was found, as he sealed the move with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

🚨🔵 Chelsea verbally agree to sign Brazilian 2006 born right back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, here we go! Key detail: the deal will be done via BlueCo side Strasbourg. 🇫🇷🇧🇷 €7m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons and player’s agent set to travel for final details. pic.twitter.com/sYVwWlvP8x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Ornstein has now confirmed that both United, Chelsea and the other top-six Premier League outfits are set to miss out on him as the defender is now poised to join Wolves.

According to Ornstein, “Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement with Sport Recife to sign Pedro Lima. The 17-year-old had been heavily linked with a host of top clubs, most prominently Chelsea, who had been pursuing a deal for the right-back.”

Personal terms between Lima and Wolves are already in place on a five-year contract that includes an option to extend his stay at the Molineux by a further year.

A statement by Sport Recife read, “Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of athlete Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers, from England.”

“The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete’s approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.”

“President Yuri Romao and the football management committee will detail the operation in a statement when all acts related to the business have been completed.”

Lima has played for Brazil at youth level and featured in last year’s Under-17 World Cup.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



