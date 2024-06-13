David Ornstein confirms surprise clause in Erik ten Hag’s contract at Man Utd

Manchester United have the option of keeping manager Erik ten Hag beyond next season, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The United hierarchy recently had a prolonged season review after the FA Cup final and they eventually made the decision to keep Ten Hag at the helm.

The Dutchman’s current deal with the club expires in June next year, but speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein has provided a surprise update.

The reputed journalist revealed that the Red Devils have the option of extending Ten Hag’s stay for another 12 months through a clause in his contract.

He added that talks are planned with the 54-year-old over a potential new deal.

United board have time to assess Ten Hag’s position

Ten Hag won over the majority of United fans after guiding the club to FA Cup glory.

The Red Devils went into the final against Manchester City as potential underdogs, but Ten Hag managed to devise a tactical plan to outclass the Cityzens.

It was anticipated that the hierarchy would make the decision to keep him after the success, but their season review was extended for a couple of weeks.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke with managerial candidates, but Ten Hag ultimately kept his job. His track record with young players will have played a part.

With a contract effectively running until June 2026, we believe the club could assess the progress during the first half of next season before negotiating a new deal.

Hopefully, the manager will get the right financial backing this summer to push for Champions League qualification and a potential Premier League title challenge.