David Ornstein confirms positive Chelsea news that will effect this transfer window

Reliable reporter David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed some very positive Chelsea news last night that will effect the rest of this summer’s transfer window at the club.

A lot has been said and a lot has been reported on Chelsea’s transfer window and how they will need to sell players before the end of this month in order to balance the books and stay in line with any financial rules.

However, Chelsea have been quick and smart and have yet again found another loophole to avoid the rules and bypass them.

Many reports suggested that this would not be allowed, but Ornstein has now confirmed that actually it will be allowed by the Premier League and this should now ease any Chelsea desperation to sell players this month.

Chelsea have sold their own assets

Todd Boehly and Clearlake are smart business people

Ornstein reports that an attempt by the Premier League to close a loophole that lets clubs use one-off profits from the sale of hotels, training grounds or other tangible assets in their financial fair play submissions has failed.

And Chelsea were wise in their use of this loophole once again.

The report states Chelsea avoided breaching the PSR limit by selling the two hotels and car parks at Stamford Bridge to a sister company for £76.5million. This was enough to turn a £166.4million loss in 2022-23 into a £89.9million deficit for the club.

This is obviously great news for everyone involved at the club and will just reduce any pressure this summer. I do think Chelsea will still need to be watchful of what they spend this summer and also still need to sell players to simply balance the overall finances anyway and reduce the squad size in order to make way for a few new arrivals that are expected at Stamford Bridge for next season under new head coach Enzo Maresca.