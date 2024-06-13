David Ornstein confirms Man United actively rivalling Liverpool for Leny Yoro but Real Madrid seen as favourites



David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Manchester United are competing against Liverpool for the summer signing of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, although Real Madrid – who are also in the race for him – are currently considered firm favourites.

Yoro played a big part last season as Lille finished fourth in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman made 35 appearances across the top flight and Coupe de France. In that period, he helped Lille keep 17 clean sheets. He also scored two goals in the process.

Bolstering the defensive department is believed to be a high priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ahead of the window and Yoro is seen as someone who can seamlessly slot into the United backline and potentially replace the departing Raphael Varane.

Lille president Olivier Letang recently confirmed that Yoro and his teammate Jonathan David – who are both entering the final 12 months of their respective contracts – are free to leave this summer as they have “exit vouchers”.

Ornstein has now given an update on Yoro’s situation and indicated that United and Liverpool are making efforts to land him although they’re facing a battle to convince the 18-year-old to snub Real Madrid.

“Liverpool and Manchester United are actively pursuing a deal to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, albeit with an acceptance that Real Madrid may ultimately win the contest. French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also among those strongly interested in the 18-year-old, who is not expected to extend a Lille contract that finishes in June 2025.”

“Yoro was at Wembley Stadium to watch Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final and the belief held by most of his suitors is that the France youth international will move to the Bernabeu, even if a deal does not materialise immediately.”

“But that has not discouraged sides including Liverpool and United from pushing hard to entice Yoro, especially given the rarity of such a fine talent being available for transfer. They, alongside PSG, are known to have made the more concrete advances so far and would all be prepared to offer competitive or favourable conditions — yet there remains an anticipation that Madrid will step forward, perhaps later in the process, and prevail.”

Ornstein explains that the two Premier League giants view Yoro as a “unique market opportunity” but if he cannot be successfully lured to England, the two outfits will explore other options.

Meanwhile, Madrid are understood to have been scouting Yoro aggressively and consider him a “generational talent”. The Spanish club’s scouting department have recommended that he be signed irrespective of his price or any concerns over how he would fit into the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Talks have already been held between Madrid and Yoro’s camp.







