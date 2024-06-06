David Ornstein confirms Harry Maguire set to be axed from England’s final Euro 2024 squad



The reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set to be dropped from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Earlier today, it emerged that Maguire was at serious risk of missing out on Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the tournament which is set to take place in Germany in a few days’ time.

England relayed that the former United skipper was among three players who did not train with the main group on Thursday as he underwent an individual programme in a bid to get back to full fitness.

Maguire has been trying to recover from a muscle injury, which also saw him fail to feature in the FA Cup final.

In the just-concluded Premier League season, the 31-year-old made 22 appearances. Across all competitions, he played on 31 occasions. He scored four goals in that period and helped the Red Devils keep six clean sheets.

In a major blow to Maguire and the national team, Ornstein has now revealed that the player will not be part of Southgate’s plans.

“Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship in Germany.”

“The pair join James Maddison, Curtis Jones and James Trafford in missing out on a place in the final 26-player squad, having been included in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-player provisional selection. Jarell Quansah, meanwhile, is also expected to miss out.”

Maguire has been a regular at major tournaments for Southgate and has brought plenty of experience to the side.

The Three Lions must now find a way to navigate the Euros without his services.

He made his senior debut for England in 2017 against Lithuania and since then, Maguire has accumulated an impressive 63 caps.

As it stands, United’s representation in the England squad will be limited to just two players – Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



