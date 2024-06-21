David Ornstein confirms Bayern Munich have won transfer race for Man United target Michael Olise



Crystal Palace winger and reported Manchester United target Michael Olise has decided to join Bayern Munich this summer instead of completing a transfer to Old Trafford.

Olise was repeatedly mentioned as a key target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in their efforts to bolster United’s attacking department.

Despite his 2023/24 season being ravaged by injuries, Olise still put up impressive numbers. The Frenchman plundered 10 goals and six assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

Olise was believed to be keen on joining United as he’s apparently a boyhood fan of the 20-time English champions. However, Erik ten Hag’s side were not the only outfit pursuing him as the forward was also on the radar of other teams like Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

All three clubs recently approached Palace to declare their interest in their skilled attacker.

Ornstein has now provided an update on Olise’s situation and indicated that the player is keen on becoming the latest addition to the ranks at the Allianz Arena

According to The Athletic journalist, “Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has decided to join Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old France youth international has been of interest to a number of clubs this summer but he has opted for the Bundesliga side.”

“Bayern are now expected to agree a deal with Palace.”

Just before confirming Olise’s intention to sign for Bayern, Ornstein relayed that Chelsea were no longer in the running to land the 22-year-old.

He wrote, “Chelsea have pulled out of the process to sign winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The west London side contacted Palace last Thursday to express an interest in Olise and request permission to speak with his camp. That was granted and Chelsea indicated they wanted an outcome by the end of this week.”

“Chelsea made what they believed to be their strongest offer but felt the finances involved were beyond reach and chose not to proceed.”

It remains to be seen whether United attempt to hijack Bayern’s deal for Olise or they’ll pursue other targets instead.







