David Ornstein claims Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager

Finally, some clarity over Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United.

The reliable David Ornstein reports that Ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager following the club’s end-of-season review culminated in a decision to keep the Dutchman, as per The Athletic.

It is understood that Ten Hag has also agreed to remain at Old Trafford. Talks were held with the 54-year-old manager on Tuesday, and the preference of both parties was for his tenure to continue.

Most fans wanted United to stand by Ten Hag after seeing him win two trophies in as many years as United manager. His current deal runs until next June, with the option of a further 12 months, and they will now enter discussions about extending those terms.

This means United can plan for the transfer window now that everyone is fully aware of who will be the manager next season.

Sacking Ten Hag would have been a crazy decision. Especially, when none of the candidates to take over were adequate.

I’m delighted United have come to this conclusion and it’s from a trusted source.

Clarity at long last

Embed from Getty Images

United cannot be accused of rushing their end-of-season review.

They sussed out each candidate and came to the conclusion that Ten Hag is the right fit for their project.

A project only suited to the best in class.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

David Ornstein claims Erik ten Hag will remain Manchester United manager

Jun 11 2024, 22:25

2024 Copa America preview: Manchester United players in action

Jun 11 2024, 22:25

United are ‘strongly positioned’ in pursuit of midfielder who will ‘100 per cent’ be sold after Euro 2024

Jun 11 2024, 22:23