David Ornstein: Arsenal could sell ‘important’ forward for £20m, he will assess his options amid interest from four PL clubs

Arsenal attacking midfielder Reiss Nelson has told the club he wants to assess options for a potential summer exit, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are all interested in recruiting the services of the 24-year-old during the ongoing transfer window, and the Hale End academy will weigh up his options before making a decision on his future.

Nelson featured in 23 games across all competitions in 2023-24, starting just five times, scoring once and assisting twice.

He has three years left on his current contract, with an option to extend it by 12 months, but Arsenal would be looking for about £20 million including add-ons if they are to sell him.

While manager Mikel Arteta dubbed Nelson ‘important’ after the winger scored a last-gasp winner over Bournemouth in a 3-2 victory in March 2023, his playing chances have been few and far between, and it is understandable if he wants out.

Suitors came calling for his services during the January transfer window but Arsenal rejected their proposals as Arteta wanted to retain his squad depth in attack heading into the second half of the campaign.

Nelson will not be forcing his way into the first-team anytime soon from the look of things given the calibre of players currently ahead of him in the pecking order, and a summer exit is all but guaranteed.

Cashing in on the forward makes sense as it will help the North Londoners stay within the confines of the Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules and ensure they can raise much-needed funds for their summer recruitment.

Nelson is not the only player likely to leave Arsenal this summer, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Jesus Gabriel also on the market for the right prices.