David Onyemata set to return to Saints from suspension

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata is eligible to return to action this week after serving a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The Saints were given a roster exemption for Onyemata so he can get back up to speed in practice before taking a spot on the active roster. The team will not to make a roster move to get him on the 53-man roster in order for him to be eligible to play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Onyemata is in his sixth season with the Saints and is coming off the best year of his career. Onyemata had career-highs with 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks last season for New Orleans along with his first career interception in 15 games played for the Saints.

