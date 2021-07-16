David Onyemata to miss 6 games with NFL suspension

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata alluded earlier Friday morning on Instagram that he was facing a suspension to start the season. According to him, the NFL was preparing to suspend him for use of a banned substance.

Now, the NFL has just released a statement that concludes Onyemata will be required to miss the first six games of the season. That means he will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, October 26. The defensive tackle will miss the Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks the evening prior to his reinstatement.

Saints DT David Onyemata will be suspended without pay for the first six games of the season. pic.twitter.com/qlNoeTiNtj — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) July 16, 2021

The Saints defensive line has already taken a hit with the departure of two of its key cogs in Sheldon Rankins and Malcolm Brown. Onyemata was supposed to be a leader for the unit on and off the field.

While New Orleans may look for a replacement for the veteran, they will have to rely on younger players such as Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, and Ryan Glasgow.

However, the loss could be eased as the Saints defense largely employs a defensive line with heavy rotations. Still, New Orleans could be looking to add a veteran free agent ahead of training camp in order to help mitigate the loss.

List