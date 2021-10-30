David Onyemata, Kevin White activated for Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves before their Week 8 kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including the activation of defensive tackle David Onyemata and the loss of left guard Andrus Peat to injured reserve. Here’s everything you need to know from Saturday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire:

DT David Onyemata roster exemption lifted

This was expected after Onyemata’s six-game suspension ended, which allowed him to join the team with a one-week roster exemption. That had to be waived before its Nov. 1 expiration as a formality in order for him to play this week. Expect “Big O” to get a lot of snaps on Sunday.

LG Andrus Peat designated to injured reserve

NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported earlier this week that Peat had surgery on the pectoral muscle he injured against the Seattle Seahawks, and the recovery timeline he’s facing runs far enough to justify putting him on injured reserve. It’s unclear just yet whether this is a season-ending issue, but it’s worth remembering defensive end Marcus Davenport was able to return to play without surgery after a similar injury this season.

RB Devine Ozgibo released from 53-man roster

Ozigbo played sparingly after the Saints signed him from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, and the addition of Mark Ingram has minimized his role in the offense even further. Now he’s being released. He’ll have an opportunity to return to the Saints practice squad if he so chooses, where they only have Lamar Miller waiting in reserve after cutting Ryquell Armstead a few days earlier.

G/T Jordan Mills signed from the practice squad

Story continues

This isn’t a standard game-week elevation — Mills has done twice already (against the New York Giants and Washington Football Team), which meets the NFL-mandated two-game limit. So he has to be signed to the 53-man roster if the Saints want to dress him out for any more games this year. Expect the 90-game veteran to back up Calvin Throckmorton at left guard after Peat went to injured reserve.

WR Kevin White elevated from the practice squad

White was also elevated last week, so he can’t play for the Saints again this year unless he is promoted to the active roster (like Mills). And he won’t play for the Saints again this year if he continues to drop well-thrown passes from Jameis Winston. New Orleans needs a big-play threat at receiver in the worst way, and White needs to show he can play at this level even more. This is a very real make-or-break game for his pro football career.

1

1