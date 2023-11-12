David Onyemata inactive for Falcons, D.J. Humphries out for Cardinals

The Falcons and Cardinals will both be missing players who came into Sunday with questionable listings on their injury reports.

Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata will not play in Arizona. Onyemata has an ankle injury that will keep him from building on a strong performance in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Quarterback Logan Woodside, wide receiver Mack Hollins, cornerback Dee Alford, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive lineman Travis Bell, and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano will also miss the game.

On the Arizona side, left tackle D.J. Humphries isn't going to play. Humphries has a knee injury, so Kelvin Beachum will start in his place. Right guard Will Hernandez and wide receiver Michael Wilson will play after being listed as questionable as well.

Safety Qwuantrezz Knight, running back Emari Demercado, linebacker Ezekiel Turner, offensive lineman Trystan Colon, offensive lineman Doug Kramer, and tight end Blake Whiteheart are also out.