David Onyemata among 5 questionable on final Week 8 Saints injury report vs. Raiders
The weekly New Orleans Saints injury report isn’t getting any easier to read. Three players were preemptively ruled out of Week 8’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders due to injuries (including cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry), with five others questionable to play on Sunday. Top defensive tackle David Onyemata was a late addition to the injury report, though he’s questionable to play with an illness. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops.
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
G Andrus Peat (chest)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Full
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
Limited
Limited
Full
OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Full
Full
Full
DE Payton Turner (chest)
Full
Full
Full
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Full
Full
Full
TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring)
N/A
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DT David Onyemata (illness)
N/A
N/A
DNP
Questionable