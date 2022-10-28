David Onyemata among 5 questionable on final Week 8 Saints injury report vs. Raiders

Dylan Sanders
The weekly New Orleans Saints injury report isn’t getting any easier to read. Three players were preemptively ruled out of Week 8’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders due to injuries (including cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry), with five others questionable to play on Sunday. Top defensive tackle David Onyemata was a late addition to the injury report, though he’s questionable to play with an illness. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Andrus Peat (chest)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Full

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Limited

Limited

Full

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Full

Full

Full

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Full

Full

Full

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Full

Full

Full

TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring)

N/A

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DT David Onyemata (illness)

N/A

N/A

DNP

Questionable

 

