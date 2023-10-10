David O'Leary: William Saliba is Arsenal's Rolls-Royce – he is this era's Sol Campbell and Tony Adams

William Saliba's development has been one of the club's great success stories in the last year - Getty Images/David Price

“He’s a Rolls-Royce,” declares David O’Leary and, as he speaks, you can almost sense Arsenal’s all-time record appearance holder purring at the thought of how William Saliba nullified Erling Haaland at the Emirates on Sunday.

“Arsenal have generally always had great defences – you look at people like Tony Adams and Sol Campbell, great players, and Saliba is going to be for his era,” he says.

“He’s quick, calm, reads the game well. He’s good in the air and he’s strong. He’s a good passer of the ball and can step out. The big quality is that extra gear to get the ball. Where other defenders might be steaming across to kick it out of play, he’s able to get there in time to play it back to the keeper or another defender.

Against Manchester City, the Frenchman put on another masterclass of how to deal with Erling Haaland (right) - Getty Images/Ian Kington

“I think we have a player who can be very, very special. There’s a good pairing with Gabriel but, to me, he’s the Rolls-Royce that we missed at the most important time last year. He can be up with our very best if he continues the way he is.”

A certain modesty prevents O’Leary from openly bracketing himself in that company but, after an Arsenal career that spans three separate decades, 722 games and winning each major domestic trophy twice, his places among the club’s all-time greats is secure.

‘I have never seen a better atmosphere at the club’

With a frame of reference that extends from arriving as a 15-year-old from Dublin under Bertie Mee exactly 50 years ago to now attending almost every match as a club ambassador, his observations on the recent Emirates atmosphere are also instructive.

“I have never, since I have been at the club, seen a better atmosphere,” he says. “Yes, it was a flukey goal … but it was the first time in a while against Manchester City that I felt confident of getting a victory. The goal came at the right time and was the icing on the cake. It was like a concert atmosphere at the end.”

As he now does before every home game, O’Leary had also left the directors’ lounge some 10 minutes before kick-off so that he could personally soak up the pre-match atmosphere: “For all the years going to Anfield, there was nothing better than going beforehand to hear the song when the players came out - that’s been created now at Arsenal.”

O’Leary believes that the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, as well as the ongoing development of players like Saliba, means that Arsenal have very definitely improved but knows that they must also demonstrate relentless consistency.

O'Leary believes Mikel Arteta (left) has the right squad to now push Manchester City - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

“I think the teams that can push Manchester City are ourselves and Liverpool,” he says. “Tottenham have got better but I don’t see them pushing them. What’s important is not losing certain players. You need big players in big games and Saliba and Rice give you that backbone.”

The wider leadership now at Arsenal also provides O’Leary with longer-term optimism. “For all everybody will say, ‘We had a great season’, I think Mikel [Arteta]’s about winning things. I remember sitting on the plane to Athens [in February 2020], Mikel got on, and you immediately felt his presence with the players. There was this edge of, ‘The boss is on here’. There’s an intensity and fighting spirit. He’s a great young manager. A lot of people thought he had the job immediately after Arsene. But I think it did him the world of good to learn under Guardiola.”

‘I think they have been unfairly done’

The Kroenke family, he argues, have also often been “harshly” judged and he says that it is “your dream” as a manager or executive to be backed by owners who do not then try to interfere in the way that so appears to have contributed to the chaos at Chelsea.

“I’m not on their pay-roll [but]… I think they have been unfairly done,” he says. “They have trusted people. I think they have put up a lot of money. A lot of money was wasted.

“I think from spending stupid money on certain players, i.e. Pepe £75 million, in general we are buying good players. You will never get 100% [but] it is a very well run club.”

O’Leary then smiles as he thinks about Bukayo Saka. “If you hope anyone does unbelievably well it’s him. I hope he finishes in the same way as he started - as a lovely, lovely person.”

‘I peaked at least 20 years too early’

Talk of modern players, and value for money, takes us to O’Leary’s haggles with Arsenal’s former managing director Ken Friar after he had played 70 first-team games by the age of 18 during his first two seasons. “Ken said, ‘The club thinks you’ve got a bright future’. And then they offered me a 10-year contract on £10 more a week.”

The 89-year-old Friar is now a life president and recently told O’Leary that he would be worth at least £200,000-a-week in today’s market.

“I peaked at least 20 years too early,” says O’Leary, who chose Arsenal above Manchester United despite unforgettable training sessions at United’s Cliff training ground in 1973. “George Best was there and never have I seen anything like it before or since,” he says. “He had this E-Type Jag and crowds of people waiting. He was like a Beatle.”

So why Arsenal? “I fell in love with the club - I was born in North London (the family moved to Ireland when he was four) and my dad was an Arsenal supporter.

The majority of David O'Leary's (right) career was spent as a central defender at Arsenal, where his tally of 722 appearances stands as a club record - Brian Smith

“Arsenal would send you home every seven or eight weeks. I remember those journeys: land at Heathrow, get my bags, bus to Hounslow West, tube to Cockfosters. The longest, saddest journey.

“I cried at night at times in digs after coming back. But I wanted to show my parents that one day I can play for Arsenal. They wouldn’t have felt ashamed [if he came home] but, in myself, I would have felt ashamed. If I was to fail, I wanted to fail giving it a go.

“When I made my debut [aged 17 in 1975], Liam Brady said, ‘You are good enough now to f***ing stay in this team.’ At the end of the game, Bertie Mee said, ‘David, I want to bring someone into the dressing-room’. It was my dad. I had no idea he was there. He was crying.”

‘People would nearly be on a stretcher before a yellow card’

A centre-back whose pace and cultured passing would have been made for managers like Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola, O’Leary still winces at the sport’s physicality when he made his debut in 1975, aged just 17. “I remember Peter Withe and Kenny Burns at Birmingham,” he says. “I kept getting battered in the side of the ear or face. They’d pick you up and say, ‘Are you OK?’ I thought, ‘Nice lads’. Pat Rice was, ‘Are you a f***ing idiot?’ They’re doing that on purpose’.

“People would nearly be on a stretcher before a yellow card. Liam Brady was a great player. S*** kicked him out of him. What would he be like now with the pitches and protection? I never thought good defending was about kicking through someone.” O’Leary was also ahead of his time off the pitch and Adams used to warn his teetotal room-mate that he would “stretch himself to death” with his diligent preparation.

“They said I was boring,” says O’Leary, smiling. “I love going out for a meal and a nice wine now. But it’s no good living like a Monk later on. Live like a Monk at the start and it puts more years on.”

O’Leary has now witnessed at close hand a half-century sweep of Arsenal managers, notably George Graham who would actively seek out his advice long before offering him the job as his Leeds assistant manager.

‘If Sir Alex was too friendly, I was worried because you weren’t a threat’

It was a wonderful apprenticeship and, in seven subsequent Premier League seasons as manager himself of Leeds and then Aston Villa, O’Leary’s teams had five top-six finishes, three top-four finishes and reached the semi-finals of both the Uefa Cup and Champions League. It prompted a backhanded compliment from Sir Alex Ferguson when, at a moment when Leeds were seriously challenging, the United manager personally recommended him for the Celtic job. “Alex was as tactical away from the pitch,” he says. “I always found him great but, if he was too friendly, I was worried because you weren’t a threat.”

David O'Leary enjoyed an excellent four-spell as Leeds United manager - PA/Tom Hevezi

The various trials and tribulations at Leeds could fill several books but there is the sense now of life turning full circle following a decade embedded back at Arsenal. “I think where my appearance record probably won’t be beaten is, for a lot of those games, I’d wake up on a Saturday morning, feel terrible with some sort of injury but still play,” says O’Leary. “Would a psychologist have gotten into my head now and said, ‘You’re playing too many minutes?’ I’m 50 years hanging around the place on and off. I actually looked down on Sunday, with that wonderful atmosphere, and thought to myself ‘Good God Dave, you’re so lucky’.

“We know how things change but, if nobody gets carried away and it’s handled right, I think the club is heading in such a great direction”

