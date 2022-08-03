David Ojabo signs rookie contract, the last of the NFL’s 262 picks to sign

And then there were none.

The last of the NFL’s 262 draft picks signed his deal Tuesday. The Ravens announced second-round selection David Ojabo now is under contract, ending his holdout.

Ojabo is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon at Michigan’s Pro Day in March. But since he hasn’t signed his deal, he will have to rehab away from the team facility.

In 2021, he had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games.

He played for Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan.

