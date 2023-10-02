David Ojabo may miss rest of season with knee injury

Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo went on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's win over the Browns and he may not be back this season.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Ojabo is in the process of figuring out the next steps to take with the knee injury that pushed him off the active roster and that one of the things on the table is Ojabo missing the rest of the year.

"He's still being evaluated. There are some decisions that have to be made, that he has to make, in terms of how he wants to approach the knee injury issues that he has," Harbaugh said, via the team's website. "I think that's still private, his concerns are. We'll just say that is up in the air now."

Ojabo was a second-round pick last year, but only appeared in three games after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered while training for the draft. He has six tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble this season.