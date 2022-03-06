David Ojabo 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Giants target

David Ojabo Treated Image

With the Giants having two picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at Michigan OLB David Ojabo...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5

- Weight: 250 pounds

- 40-time: 4.55

- Vertical: 35

- Stats (2021 season): 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 35 combined tackles, 3 passes defended, 5 forced fumbles

- Accolades & Awards: 2021 Big Ten forced fumbles leader, 2021 All-Big Ten First-Team



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Emerging edge defender who should see a substantial leap in play consistency with more time to work on his technique and learn the game. The upside is evident, despite his inexperience. At times, the run tape can be a rough study, but it improved as the 2021 season progressed. Ojabo's rush approach is fairly sophisticated with the feet and agility to juke, stutter, spin and race his way past offensive tackles. He's not ready to take on pro run blockers, but Ojabo is in the early stages of his physical and play development.

The Draft Network: Ojabo is sure to elicit excitement from NFL decision-makers and coaches alike given his raw tools and the bright flashes of high-level understanding of the game that peek through on film. Ojabo is very green in the grand scheme of things.... And yet, Ojabo is still very much a high-impact defender and shows surreal natural feel and instincts for the game despite the lack of experience — his nose for the football and brilliant rush counters are awesome to take in.

Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) celebrates a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Why Ojabo Makes Sense For Giants

When you think Michigan pass rush, you probably think Aidan Hutchinson. It's only natural for the mind to go to the Heisman candidate and potential Top 3 pick. But Ojabo's double-digit sacks in his first breakout season is nothing to scoff at. He proved enough to want to enter this year's draft class.

But is he worth a pick in the Top 10? His Combine numbers were very solid and his Michigan Pro Day may say for sure. But still, though Ojabo has tons of potential riding on his shoulder, he's considered a raw talent that needs some polishing.

His story is quite incredible: He was born in Nigeria, moved to Scotland in 2007 and then ended up in Blairstown, N.J. where he first played football during his junior year of high school. Basketball was his first love, but football quickly took over once he learned the game.

Jim Harbaugh's squad clearly tapped into something this past year because he has such agility in his rushes that it's hard for offensive tackles to block him when he gets going. That coaching will need to continue once he hits the NFL, but he's clearly been receptive to things and has tapped into his natural abilities to get to the quarterback.

I wouldn't say the Giants should be going with him at No. 5 or No. 7. But, if there is a trade-down scenario for Joe Schoen, Ojabo would definitely be on my list.

If Giants coaches can help him reach his potential, he could be a key pass rusher -- something the Giants still need to work on.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Cliff Avril

The Draft Network: Robert Quinn