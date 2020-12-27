David Nwaba with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers
David Nwaba (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/26/2020
David Nwaba (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 12/26/2020
Fitzpatrick is the hero, but the Raiders' gaffes played a huge role.
Jordan was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (13-1) Clear path to home-field advantage. 2. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 3. Steelers (11-3) Clinched playoff berth. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. [more]
Marveling once again, Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers from the same baseline spot to finish practice Saturday leading into Golden State's game Sunday game at Chicago. The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls' practice facility. Curry's shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward.
The Kentucky coach called the Wildcats' slate the "stupidest" schedule he's ever put together.
Tom Brady is on target, finding Mike Evans for a TD pass in the first quarter.
The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered an apparent right leg injury on the Cardinals' final play against San Francisco. Murray was hit by the 49ers' Alex Barrett after making a throw as the Cardinals tried to rally in the closing seconds on Saturday. Murray's fourth-down throw fell incomplete, clinching San Francisco's 20-12 victory, and he rolled over in pain.
Jimmy Butler, trying to force a trade, famously led the third-stringers over the starters at a 2018 Timberwolves practice.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/25/2020
In what could be the penultimate regular-season game of Drew Brees‘ Hall of Fame career, he’s capping it with yet another milestone. Brees has become the first player in NFL history to generate more than 80,000 passing yards. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, with 78,457 passing yards, could catch and surpass Brees next year, if Brees [more]
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are pursuing former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kik Hernandez in free agency.
Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely torched the helpless Detroit Lions in a historic first half at Ford Field
Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers react to what Doc Rivers accomplished against the New York Knicks.
Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall got quite the gift from his players on Christmas Eve.
James Wiseman experienced his 'Welcome to the NBA moment' Friday on defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Two-time Open champion posted an image from his hospital bed on Christmas Day
Bill Belichick is done answering questions about who will start at quarterback, so Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressed the subject on Saturday.
A recent Instagram post from Jaylen Brown suggests he isn't a fan of James Harden potentially joining the Celtics.
The 19-year-old drained a deep 3-pointer and finished a tough layup attempt for his first points in the NBA.