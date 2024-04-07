David Noble: Wealdstone sack manager after less than three months in charge

National League strugglers Wealdstone have sacked manager David Noble after less than three months in charge.

Noble was only appointed in January but Wealdstone have picked up just one point from their past six games.

They have five games left of the season - all of them inside 12 days.

And, although they are outside the relegation zone, it is only on goal difference as they are level on points with the team below them, Boreham Wood, and a point ahead of Kidderminster.

