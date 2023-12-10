David Njoku's two TDs have Browns ahead of Jaguars 14-7 at halftime

The Browns are leaning on quarterback Joe Flacco and so far it’s paying off, as Cleveland has a 14-7 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.

Flacco is 17-of-28 passing for 212 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Both touchdown passes went to tight end David Njoku. The first was a 34-yard pass to cap the club’s opening drive. Njoku then had a 30-yard catch-and-run score early on in the second quarter to give the Browns a 14-0 lead.

But the Browns have had trouble sustaining drives, going just 1-of-8 on third down. Nevertheless, the club has 266 total yards.

On the other side, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 11-of-22 for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He doesn’t seem to be showing too many ill effects of suffering a high-ankle sprain during Monday night’s loss to Cincinnati. But he hasn’t been particularly effective against Cleveland’s vaunted defense.

Jacksonville's touchdown came when Browns receiver Amari Cooper made a rare mistake, fumbling after making a catch for a first down deep in Cleveland territory. It didn’t take long for the Jaguars to cash in on the opportunity, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit tight end Evan Engram for a 10-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7, Cleveland. The drive was just two plays and 12 yards.

With Jacksonville’s offensive line already beat up, Ezra Cleveland is questionable to return with a knee injury. He was playing left tackle. Blake Hance came in to replace him and is the fourth left tackle Jacksonville has played this season.

Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott has been ruled out with a concussion.

Engram has five catches for 55 yards with his touchdown. He’s now set a new single-season franchise record for receptions by a tight end. He set the mark last season at 73. He now has 78 this year.

The Jaguars will receive the second-half kickoff.