David Njoku's second TD of the day gives Browns 14-0 lead over Jaguars

Entering Week 14, Browns tight end David Njoku had two touchdown receptions in 2023.

He's now doubled that total in the first half of Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

After making a 34-yard reception to open the scoring, Njoku put together a 34-yard catch and run for a touchdown to give Cleveland a 14-0 lead.

Quarterback Joe Flacco found Njoku open on the right side and put it on him 8 yards in front of the line of scrimmage. Njoku did the rest, capping a four-play, 72-yard drive.

Cleveland’s offense got off to a strong start with a touchdown on its first drive. But the club had stalled with three three-and-outs before its latest possession. Flacco got things opened up with a 17-yard pass to Amari Coper on the first play of the drive and the drive went well from there.

It's the first multi-touchdown game of Njoku's career.