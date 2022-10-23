The Browns may have a significant injury concern with a key tight end.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Njoku was in the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches after Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore.

Njoku exited the game in the second half and was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

Njoku had seven catches for 71 yards on Sunday. He entered the day with 27 catches for 347 yards with a touchdown entering Week Seven.

If there’s a silver lining, the Browns do have another day to get Njoku healthy next week. They play the Bengals on Monday night.

David Njoku in a walking boot, on crutches after Browns loss to Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk