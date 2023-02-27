David Njoku’s value in 2022 for Browns a good sign for future

The Cleveland Browns invested a lot of money in the tight end David Njoku while hoping that he would take a step forward and develop as a player. Though he did suffer an injury he was prepared for the expanded role and gave the team a nice weapon as he played great at the beginning of the season.

Njoku ranked 11th amongst tight ends in wins above replacement this season with a total of 0.06 wins above replacement. This number shows even the top tight ends don’t have as much of a role in wins as the top quarterbacks and wide receivers in the league.

Surprisingly, Dallas Goedert edged out Travis Kelce at the tight end position, and this may be a function of Goedert playing elite in the games he was healthy and not having a chance to regress to normal (not that he necessarily would have). pic.twitter.com/XLDAC6meyK — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) February 21, 2023

