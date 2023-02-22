David Njoku snaps back at NFL for being omitted from best catch of the year

The NFL’s social media account tweeted out candidates for the top catch of the season, and one of the greatest you will find in 2022 did not make the cut. And David Njoku let them hear about it. Making a game-saving catch for the Cleveland Browns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to force an inevitable overtime win, the NFL did not recognize his one-handed grab.

Quoting the tweet the NFL put out, Njoku wrote, “Not top ten fam??” with a GIF of his spectacular grab from Jacoby Brissett. The Browns’ twitter account then retweeted it as well to make sure Njoku got the recognition he deserved.

More Latest Browns News!

Insider: Browns happy with Jedrick Wills' progress, team likely to pick up fifth-year option Favorite for special teams coordinator set to interview today in Berea Peyton Hillis releases statement after battling back from heroic actions

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire