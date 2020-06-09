The Browns signed tight end Austin Hooper as a free agent this offseason, but that hasn’t dimmed David Njoku‘s hopes for what he’ll be able to do during the 2020 season.

Njoku missed all but four games of last season with a wrist injury that led to some questions about his future with the team before Cleveland changed head coaches. Kevin Stefanski was hired to replace Freddie Kitchens and he favors multiple tight which likely helped convince the team to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Njoku had 85 catches for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns while healthy in his first two seasons and said recently that he thinks big things are ahead as long as he can stay on the field.

“My No. 1 goal is to stay healthy,” Njoku said, via the team’s website. “If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit. It’s going to be special. We have all the tools here, and we have a great coach, so we’re really excited to put it all together.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt confirmed the team is planning to make heavy use of tight ends. He said Njoku has the ability “to play in line or get him out in space and get some matchup issues with safeties and linebackers covering him” once the Browns get their offense on the field this fall.

David Njoku: Sky’s the limit if I stay healthy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk