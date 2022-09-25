David Njoku says the offense is ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ to score touchdowns

After Thursday’s win, the Cleveland Browns are officially the top team in the AFC North and control their own destiny in their quest to make the playoffs. They left no doubt about their superiority against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now with a long week of preparation to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, the team is in an enviable position heading into the meat of their schedule.

Speaking to reporters after the game, tight end David Njoku was optimistic about the Browns’ outlook. He was one of Cleveland’s most impactful stars, grabbing nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the divisional rival Steelers, and told the media that he is ready for more in the coming weeks.

“I love everything that requires being a tight end,” Njoku said of his role, “Whatever the team asks from me, I will do it 100 percent. I am just glad we got the win.”

Part of his role is serving as a run blocker for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the ground game, and Njoku is acutely aware that the Browns have centered their identity around the run. Asked how the team feels about prioritizing the gritty yards on rushing plays, Njoku was adamant that Cleveland is happy with any play call that advances field position, and that he is happy to play any part necessary to help the Browns win games.

“Any positive plays we produce on offense we love,” He explained. “Running, passing or whatever it takes to get those touchdowns and get those hard-earned yards is what we like to do and what we will do.”

The strength of Cleveland’s schedule isn’t going to let up over the course of their next 14 games, so leaning on their core identity will be key to maintaining the success they’ve found through three weeks. If they can continue to build on what has worked, the Browns have a very good chance to end the season as AFC North champions with a full head of steam in January’s elimination games.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire