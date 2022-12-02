The Browns won’t have one of their key offensive weapons as they take on the Texans in Week 13.

Tight end David Njoku has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced.

Njoku is second on the team with 41 receptions and 464 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns. One of those scores came late in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Buccaneers and helped send the game to overtime.

The Browns also have Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown at tight end. Bryant has 23 receptions for 179 yards with a touchdown this season. Brown has four catches for 34 yards.

Sunday will be Deshaun Watson’s first start at quarterback after serving his 11-game suspension.

Cleveland has no other game statuses for Week 13.

David Njoku ruled out for Week 13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk