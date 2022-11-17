David Njoku returns to practice after missing 2 games

After missing the last two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns saw the return of tight end David Njoku to practice today. Resting his ankle for three weeks now including the bye, getting their breakout tight end back on the field in time for the snowy affair against Buffalo Bills would be a massive deal.

Njoku was on pace for 1,000 yards receiving before spraining his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens. Getting one of the bigger mismatch nightmares around the league back (and one of the better blocking tight ends) will also allow linebackers and safeties to think for an extra second. This should help jumpstart the run game after struggling against the Dolphins as well.

This is just a practice, but Njoku seems to be trending toward playing against the Bills.

#Browns TE David Njoku returned to practice. Njoku has missed the past 2 games with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/D6zD16P3Gu — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 17, 2022

