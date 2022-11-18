David Njoku questionable but says he’s ‘good to go’ vs. Bills

While he is listed as questionable, breakout tight end David Njoku has stated he is “good to go” as the Cleveland Browns get set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Detroit this Sunday. Njoku returned to practice on Thursday, looked good getting in and out of breaks on his routes, and now feels confident he will suit up against the Bills.

This news comes as the Browns lose cornerback Greg Newsome to a concussion, so injuries taketh and injuries give. Luckily for the Browns, the Bills will also be without three defensive starters.

As the Browns look to steal one from the Bills, getting their tight end who was on pace for 1,000 yards back is a massive boost.

#Browns TE David Njoku said he’s good to go Sunday, tough climb back from ankle injury. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 18, 2022

