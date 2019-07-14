David Njoku: Odell Beckham’s been a “phenomenal” fit

Wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t spend much time practicing with the Browns in his first offseason as a member of the team, but one of his new teammates said that didn’t stop the wideout from fitting in with his new team.

Tight end David Njoku was back at his high school in New Jersey to host a football camp on Saturday and took questions from reporters about Beckham, who used to play his home games in the same state. Njoku said that it was exciting to learn Beckham would be on the Browns and that the receiver has proven to be a good fit in his first months with the team.

“Phenomenal, really,” Njoku said, via NJ.com. “He’s a great teammate and a great person. We all know what he brings to the table. He makes crazy plays and we’re excited to have him on the team. I actually knew him prior to him getting traded . . . same old dude.”

Njoku was in California working out with Beckham, quarterback Baker Mayfield and others recently. He said it was great to work on “timing and chemistry and ball placement” ahead of a season that sees high expectations attached to the Browns for the first time in decades.

Beckham’s presence has something to do with that, but Njoku notes it is up to the entire team to “take advantage of this opportunity.”