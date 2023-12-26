David Njoku, Kareem Hunt move up to limited practices on Tuesday

Tight end David Njoku was one of the Browns players estimated to be a non-participant in practice on Monday, but he took a step in the right direction on Tuesday.

Njoku was listed as limited in practice. Njoku has a knee issue, but he's also been listed as resting so it would seem that he's got a good chance of playing against the Jets on Thursday night.

The same is true of running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt has a groin injury and joined Njoku in making the move from out to limited.

Punter Corey Bojorquez (left quad), wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest, heel), kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), and linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) were listed as out for the second straight day. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) was also listed as out on Monday, but he went on injured reserve Tuesday,

Guard Joel Bitonio (back, knee), tackle Geron Christian (shoulder), cornerback Martin Emerson (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), center Ethan Pocic (stinger), guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were listed as limited again on Tuesday.