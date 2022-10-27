Browns tight end David Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, but he called it a mild injury while talking to reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday.

While it may not be a severe injury, Njoku’s ankle was not well enough for him to get on the practice field as the team began it’s on-field preparation for Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Njoku said that he’s not ruling himself out for that game at this point, however.

“We’ll see. It’s feeling better every day, so hopefully we can just see how it progresses,” Njoku said, via Cleveland.com.

Pharaoh Brown (neck, concussion) is also out of practice for the Browns on Thursday, so the team may be quite thin at tight end against their divisional rivals.

David Njoku isn’t practicing Wednesday, but isn’t ruling himself out this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk