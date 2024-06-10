David Njoku foreshadows Browns’ offensive evolution with Ken Dorsey

There has been plenty of speculation this offseason about what changes the Browns offense will undergo in 2024. It was clear that Kevin Stefanski believed that the side of the ball must evolve and grow by changing most of his offensive assistant coaches.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will heavily influence the changes, which will likely result in a different passing offense and a more vertical one. During his charity softball game this weekend, star tight end David Njoku was asked for his initial impression of the Dorsey playbook, to which he simply replied, “It’s juicy, dawg.”

You can’t help but watch the Buffalo Bills the last few years with Dorsey and think you will be seeing something similar to that blended into what has worked so well for Stefanski. It won’t be a completely different offense, of course, but more a mix of strengths to take things to the next level as the team pushes for a championship.

#Browns TE David Njoku on his initial impression of Ken Dorsey's playbook: "It's juicy dawg." pic.twitter.com/RDBBkeZFlk — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) June 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire