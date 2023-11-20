David Njoku faults himself for "unacceptable" play vs. Steelers

The Browns beat the Steelers on Sunday, but Browns tight end David Njoku wasn't feeling good afterward.

Njoku, who dropped multiple passes, said that his own play was substandard, and he credited his teammates for finding a way to win on a day when he didn't play well.

“Even though what I displayed was unacceptable, my teammates, the receivers, the running backs, everybody, they’re trying to pick each other up, myself included, and just find a way to get the job done," Njoku said, via Cleveland.com.

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw Njoku 15 passes, most of anyone on the Browns yesterday, but Njoku caught just seven of them for 56 yards.

“That’s unacceptable,” Njoku said. “And luckily my teammates picked up the slack and we had a victory, but it’s back to work from here on out.”

Njoku says he has a JUGS machine at his house and will be doing extra work this week to make sure he cuts down on the drops.