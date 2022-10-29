Browns tight end David Njoku tried to keep hopes he’d be able to play through an ankle injury alive on Thursday, but they were extinguished on Saturday.

The Browns announced that Njoku was one of three players that they ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Bengals. It’s the first game that Njoku has missed this season.

Pharaoh Brown is listed as questionable with a concussion and neck injury, so Harrison Bryant is the only healthy tight end on the active roster. The team has two more tight ends on the practice squad and can wait until Monday to make any elevations for the game.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) have also been ruled out. Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was ruled out with a concussion before being placed on injured reserve.

Brown is joined in the questionable group by cornerback Greg Newsome II (oblique), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), and cornerback Greedy Williams (illness).

David Njoku, Denzel Ward ruled out for Browns on Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk