David Njoku out with a concussion

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Browns will play the rest of Monday night’s game without tight end David Njoku.

He left for the locker room in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. The Browns have ruled him out.

Njoku was upended, landing on his head. That was his only target, an incompletion.

The Browns lead 13-0, getting a 19-yard touchdown run from Nick Chubb and field goals of 23 and 48 yards from Austin Seibert.

The Jets gained only 1 yard on their first three possessions.

