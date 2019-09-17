David Njoku out with a concussion
The Browns will play the rest of Monday night’s game without tight end David Njoku.
He left for the locker room in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. The Browns have ruled him out.
Njoku was upended, landing on his head. That was his only target, an incompletion.
The Browns lead 13-0, getting a 19-yard touchdown run from Nick Chubb and field goals of 23 and 48 yards from Austin Seibert.
The Jets gained only 1 yard on their first three possessions.