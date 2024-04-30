David N’Guessan returning to K-State for final season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Wildcats got a key piece of their roster back for the 2024-2025 season on Tuesday.

David N’Guessan announced on his X account he is returning for his final year of eligibility with the Wildcats.

The coming season will be the third for N’Guessan, who transferred to Kansas State from Virginia Tech after the 2021-2022 season.

N’Guessan has played in 63 games in a Wildcat uniform and started 39. He has averaged 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in that span.

He has also amassed 41 blocks and 44 steals in his time with Kansas State.

This is the final year for N’Guessan. Under normal circumstances, he would be out of eligibility, but because the NCAA allowed those who played in the 2020-2021 season to not use a year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, he has one left.

