David Moyes signs new deal at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has been rewarded with a new three-year contract.

The Scot guided the Hammers to Europa League qualification last term courtesy of a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

“This is where I want to be and I’m happy,” Moyes told West Ham’s website.

“I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club.”